620 WDAE - Tampa Bay's Sports Radio

AUDIO : Tampa Bay Lightning Postgame (12-31 vs CAR)

Lightning Score 3-1 Win Over Carolina On New Year's Eve

Bacon's Late Three Lifts #20 Florida State to 60-58 Win Over #12 Virginia

USF Falls To Houston 70-56 on New Nears Eve

Buccaneers Sign Punter Bryan Anger To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Seminoles Win 33-32 Thriller Over Michigan In The Orange Bowl

Pat's Accidentally Timely Bacon Segment

VIDEO: Price Is Right Contestant Shouts Out Jameis Winston

KOETTER: Strong Nucleus To Move Forward With

Joe Smith: "Vasy was OUTSTANDING."

Mark Cook: "Doug Martin's Long Term Health Is Most Important."

VIDEO: Hardest Jobs In Sports; Browns Cheerleader

